Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $132,468,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.