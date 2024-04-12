Tezos Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $28.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001187 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,460,856 coins and its circulating supply is 977,848,460 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

