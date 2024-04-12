The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.09%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

