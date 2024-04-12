The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $56.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.23 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

