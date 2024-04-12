The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

