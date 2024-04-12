The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $4.20

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $4.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

NYSE PL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 243,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 502,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 245,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

