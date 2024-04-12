The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $460.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.05.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $397.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.