The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 717,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

