The North West Company Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

North West Price Performance

Shares of NWC opened at C$38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North West has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Get North West alerts:

Insider Transactions at North West

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on NWC

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.