The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

