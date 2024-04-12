The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get RealReal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Trading Down 4.3 %

REAL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 201,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,850. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $346.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.