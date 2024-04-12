TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $40,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,465 shares of company stock valued at $548,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
