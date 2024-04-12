Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,496,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Shares of VEEV opened at $211.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,900. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

