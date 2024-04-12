Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.