Tobam Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

