Tobam Reduces Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,807 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CAE were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 354,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

