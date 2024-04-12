Tobam Sells 1,709 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

