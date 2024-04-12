Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,982 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Report on TMP

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,608. The company has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.