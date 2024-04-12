Toncoin Price Up 35.4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.39 billion and approximately $449.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $7.14 or 0.00010168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,152.92 or 0.99854831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00119466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,169,725 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,164,269.398892 with 3,470,729,585.191212 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.22789418 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $658,997,265.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

