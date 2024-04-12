TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

