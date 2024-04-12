TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.04.

TPG opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,118.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

In other TPG news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,168,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,112,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at $35,168,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after acquiring an additional 320,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TPG by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TPG by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

