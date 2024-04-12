TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.94. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

