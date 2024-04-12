Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $355.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TT. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $297.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average is $247.07. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.