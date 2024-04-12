Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 203,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,705. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average of $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

