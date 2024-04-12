Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.5 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is a Dividend King?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.