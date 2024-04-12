Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 131.4% in March

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,100 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.