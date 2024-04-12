Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 131.4% in March

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,100 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.0 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Tullow Oil
