Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $17.93. Twin Disc shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 46,869 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

