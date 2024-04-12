Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

