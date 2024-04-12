UBS Group Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $110.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

