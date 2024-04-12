UBS Group Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.56.

GLW opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

