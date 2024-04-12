UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of UCBJY opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $63.24.
