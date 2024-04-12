UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJY opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

