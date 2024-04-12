Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $540.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $447.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.88 and its 200-day moving average is $466.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

