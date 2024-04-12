Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 2% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $79.49 million and $1.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22569609 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,823,543.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

