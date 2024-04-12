Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $274.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Shares of UNP opened at $236.14 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

