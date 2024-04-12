Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $8.85 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00012592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.30 billion and approximately $336.33 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00136838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.11542448 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 991 active market(s) with $407,808,648.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

