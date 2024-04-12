Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Unisys Stock Performance
NYSE UIS opened at $5.60 on Friday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
