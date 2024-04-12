Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $5.60 on Friday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Unisys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

