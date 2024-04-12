United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.37

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 1021804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 58.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.