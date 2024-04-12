United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of X stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the period. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $200,952,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

