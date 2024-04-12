United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
