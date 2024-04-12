United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.