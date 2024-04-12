Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. 184,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,753. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.