Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.46. The stock had a trading volume of 220,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,966. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

