Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 6,687,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,965,727. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
