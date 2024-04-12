Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $16,997,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.72. 246,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.