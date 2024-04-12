Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.3 %

BX traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 950,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,643. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

