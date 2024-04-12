Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $398.75. 116,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,756. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

