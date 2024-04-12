Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

