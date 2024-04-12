Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $83.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $515.47. 1,851,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,810. The company has a market cap of $398.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

