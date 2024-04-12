Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 406,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,801. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $217.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

