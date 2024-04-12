Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,152 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 425,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

