Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 111,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.56. 341,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.